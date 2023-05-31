Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,526 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $176,499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11,112.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,376,000 after acquiring an additional 755,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.43.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

