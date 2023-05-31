Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,075,700,000 after acquiring an additional 110,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after purchasing an additional 437,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $173,712,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TFX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.38.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $232.06 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $290.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.