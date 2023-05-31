Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Update

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 333,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 793.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Price Performance

Ternium stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Ternium Announces Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC raised their price target on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

