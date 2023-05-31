The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Allstate worth $25,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allstate by 549.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Allstate by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,304,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,728,000 after purchasing an additional 612,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 1.1 %

ALL stock opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.88.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

