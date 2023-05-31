The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Up 13.3% in May

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,680,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 18,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 392,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Shares of CG opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.63%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

