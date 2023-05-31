The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.70

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON:EDIN opened at GBX 651.83 ($8.06) on Wednesday. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 537 ($6.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 690 ($8.53). The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,111.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 667.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 658.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.
About The Edinburgh Investment Trust
Recommended Stories
- Can These Two Crypto Stocks Stage a Comeback?
- Don’t Discount The AI Potential Of Ambarella; Buy On The Dip
- Can Earnings Narrow The Value Gap In Hewlett Packard?
- Cadence Design Gains 12% As AI Excitement Boosts Chip Stocks
- Alibaba Unveils Its Spin-Off Plans
Receive News & Ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.