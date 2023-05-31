The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $191.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.53. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.