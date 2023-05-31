The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 258.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $113.61 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.04 and a 52 week high of $149.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,785.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.