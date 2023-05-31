The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Short Interest Up 17.0% in May

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE SMG opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.55%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,649,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,326,000 after buying an additional 237,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

