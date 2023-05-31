Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

