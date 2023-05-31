Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) PT Lowered to $44.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Stock Down 6.3 %

TITN opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.