Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) PT Lowered to $44.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.08% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Titan Machinery Stock Down 6.3 %
TITN opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
