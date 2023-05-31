Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $166.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.83. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

