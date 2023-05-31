Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.32

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.32 and traded as low as C$3.30. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 13,042 shares traded.

Tree Island Steel Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.32. The firm has a market cap of C$93.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of C$67.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.4708393 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

