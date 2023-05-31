Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.70

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.70 and traded as low as $25.84. Tri-Continental shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 76,300 shares changing hands.
Tri-Continental Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.
Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
