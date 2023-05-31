Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.70

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.70 and traded as low as $25.84. Tri-Continental shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 76,300 shares changing hands.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tri-Continental

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TY. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

