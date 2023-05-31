Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Update

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:TPB opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.83 million, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $100.96 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

In other news, Chairman David Edward Glazek purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $104,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 68,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,915.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 139,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,634,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after buying an additional 98,060 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 675,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 485,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 790,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after buying an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

Featured Articles

