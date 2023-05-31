Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

