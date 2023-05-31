UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.79

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.79 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 50.76 ($0.63). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 51.20 ($0.63), with a volume of 2,656,896 shares changing hands.

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.69. The stock has a market cap of £674.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.22.

UK Commercial Property REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,764.71%.

Insider Activity at UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

In other news, insider Peter Pereira Gray acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($19,649.04). 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

