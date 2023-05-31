Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.81

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.81 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Ukrproduct Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £793,400.00, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.81.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

