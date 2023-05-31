Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV) Plans GBX 3 Dividend

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Unicorn AIM VCT Trading Up 3.3 %

LON:UAV opened at GBX 109 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.85. Unicorn AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 98 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 179 ($2.21). The company has a market capitalization of £189.77 million, a P/E ratio of -157.46 and a beta of 0.18.

About Unicorn AIM VCT

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

