Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Short Interest Update

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,300 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 685,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of UTI stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $221.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.90. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $9.63.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $42,340.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,153.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.