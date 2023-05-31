Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Up 17.1% in May

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,960 shares of company stock worth $2,515,118. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,187,770,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 246.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.