Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Update

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Unum Group stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,118. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

