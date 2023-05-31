US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF) Announces $0.01 Dividend

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

US Solar Fund Price Performance

Shares of US Solar Fund stock opened at GBX 0.74 ($0.01) on Wednesday. US Solar Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.89 ($0.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.81. The company has a market cap of £2.46 million and a PE ratio of 18.25.

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

