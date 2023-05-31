Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Short Interest Down 14.1% in May

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the April 30th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valhi by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valhi by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Valhi by 12.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VHI opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Valhi has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valhi from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Valhi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valhi in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Valhi from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

