VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Trading Up 18.3%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) shares were up 18.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $410.20 and last traded at $410.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.75.
VAT Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.23.
About VAT Group
VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.
