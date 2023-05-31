Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Citigroup

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $218.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VEEV. TD Cowen upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.09.

NYSE VEEV opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

