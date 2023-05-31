VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 6.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at $132,408,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at $132,408,326.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,259 shares of company stock worth $8,799,705 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $224.85 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.47.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

