Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NCV opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $4.28.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)
- Can These Two Crypto Stocks Stage a Comeback?
- Don’t Discount The AI Potential Of Ambarella; Buy On The Dip
- Can Earnings Narrow The Value Gap In Hewlett Packard?
- Cadence Design Gains 12% As AI Excitement Boosts Chip Stocks
- Alibaba Unveils Its Spin-Off Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.