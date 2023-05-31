Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NCV opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $62,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

