Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NCV stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 54.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 20.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 301,389 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $258,000.

(Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.