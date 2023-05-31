Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

VGI stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

