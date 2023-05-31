Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.