Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.8% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.78.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
