Wedbush Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $158.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -200.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,010,000 after buying an additional 1,304,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in CrowdStrike by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 891,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

