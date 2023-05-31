Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.81

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $10.28. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 28,200 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 28.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund



Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

