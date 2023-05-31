Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.81

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $10.28. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 28,200 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
