Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.81

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $10.28. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 28,200 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 28.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

