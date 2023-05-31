Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.23

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and traded as high as $10.36. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 28,900 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
