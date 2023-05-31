Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.23

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and traded as high as $10.36. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 28,900 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 49,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 330,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

