Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $280.50

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.50 ($3.47) and traded as low as GBX 235 ($2.90). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 241 ($2.98), with a volume of 103,283 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £305.12 million, a PE ratio of 640.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 216.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 279.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $4.40. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is 3,157.89%.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

