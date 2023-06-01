10,010 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,261 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,289,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 831,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

