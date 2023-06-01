1,268 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 15.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $602,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $761,743.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $1,110,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,101,339.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $602,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $7,119,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.78.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $275.09 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.45 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.