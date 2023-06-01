1,268 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 15.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $602,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $761,743.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $1,110,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,101,339.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $602,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $7,119,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $275.09 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.45 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.99.
Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
