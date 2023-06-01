28,360 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.
Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)
- Is CXApp Inc.an AI Contender or Pretender?
- Victoria’s Secret Turnaround Went Stealthy, Financials Show
- Is the Abercrombie & Fitch Blowout the End of Margin Compression?
- Elliott Management Says Goodyear Tire Worth At Least $21 a Share
- What Does the Airbnb Guidance Drop Say About Travel Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.