28,360 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.