42,680 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

