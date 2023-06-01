5,302 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 66.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $89.83.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

