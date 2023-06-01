Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 35.0 %

AAP stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.05 and its 200 day moving average is $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

