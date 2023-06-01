Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Barclays

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 40,720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

