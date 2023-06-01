Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 102,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 988,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALHC. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Activity

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $32,456.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $32,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,389.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,018,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,137.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $751,758. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $34,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 973.9% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

