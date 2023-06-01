Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Allegion by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Allegion by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Allegion by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $104.72 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

