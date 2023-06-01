ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of ALLETE worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ALLETE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in ALLETE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALE opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. Bank of America cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

