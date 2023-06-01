Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,609 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

