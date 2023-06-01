Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.50

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.10, with a volume of 20280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.33.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.34. The firm has a market cap of C$322.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.25.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.5866667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

