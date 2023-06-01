Amalgamated Bank Acquires 9,093 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of DT Midstream worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,786 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,832,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in DT Midstream by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,894,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,296,000 after buying an additional 593,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after buying an additional 548,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after acquiring an additional 513,625 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DT Midstream Stock Performance

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

