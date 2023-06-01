Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 3.2 %

KNSL stock opened at $302.87 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.00 and a twelve month high of $345.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.12 and a 200 day moving average of $301.53.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,452. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

