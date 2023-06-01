Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Saia worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Saia by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Saia by 64.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.60.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $284.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.21. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,953 shares of company stock worth $1,450,996. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Articles

